Lincoln man fled stolen van, ran into 77-year-old stranger's home, police say

Police say they arrested a 48-year-old Lincoln man after he tried to flee a stolen van and went into a stranger's home.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started around 11 a.m. Monday when an officer saw a black Chrysler van driving on 10th Street near Park Avenue with expired plates.

She said while the officer followed and checked the registration, the driver turned left and into a driveway on Rose Street and took off running. The officer learned the van had been reported stolen in September.

Spilker said officers spotted the driver, Daniel Medley, go into a home in the 900 block of Plum Street and come back out after being confronted by the 77-year-old man who lives there. Police arrested Medley on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing, unauthorized use and no valid registration.

She said police found several catalytic converters and power tools in the van and are looking into where they came from and whether Medley had them legally.

