A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he fled Nebraska State Patrol troopers in a stolen car at speeds higher than 100 mph after an attempted traffic stop Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Troopers ultimately deployed spike strips to stop Edwin Portillo Barrientos on Interstate 80 after he had fled nearly 40 miles from where troopers initially tried to stop him, near Bradshaw in York County, the patrol said in a news release.

When troopers stalled Barrientos' vehicle near mile marker 383, he and a front-seat passenger fled authorities on foot, running across the westbound lanes of I-80 before they were taken into custody, according to the news release.

Authorities determined the car Barrientos was driving had been stolen, the State Patrol said.

And they found that the passenger who fled, a 17-year-old girl, had been reported missing, according to the news release.

Troopers arrested Barrientos on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and felony theft by receiving stolen property. He was taken to the York County jail.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center for an outstanding warrant, according to the release.

