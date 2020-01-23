Lincoln man first to be cited, fined for leaving gun in unlocked truck

A 36-year-old Lincoln man who reported his loaded gun stolen from the center console of his unlocked truck in December is the first to be charged under the city's new ordinance requiring owners to lock their cars if they leave their guns inside.
Jonathan C. Wilson pleaded guilty, and Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley fined him $25 and ordered him to pay $49 in court costs at a hearing Thursday afternoon.
According to Lincoln police, on Dec. 13, Wilson reported his fully loaded Springfield .45 handgun stolen from his truck while it was parked in his driveway overnight.
He reported two fully loaded extended magazines and a holster with the gun also were stolen.
Police said they cited him after finding no signs of forced entry and reviewing surveillance video, provided by Wilson, that showed the thief getting into his truck in two seconds.
On Oct. 28, the Lincoln City Council unanimously passed a city ordinance change requiring guns left in vehicle to be hidden and the doors locked.
Wilson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
