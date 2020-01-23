You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man first to be cited, fined for leaving gun in unlocked truck
Lincoln man first to be cited, fined for leaving gun in unlocked truck

A 36-year-old Lincoln man who reported his loaded gun stolen from the center console of his unlocked truck in December is the first to be charged under the city's new ordinance requiring owners to lock their cars if they leave their guns inside. 

Jonathan C. Wilson pleaded guilty, and Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley fined him $25 and ordered him to pay $49 in court costs at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

According to Lincoln police, on Dec. 13, Wilson reported his fully loaded Springfield .45 handgun stolen from his truck while it was parked in his driveway overnight.

He reported two fully loaded extended magazines and a holster with the gun also were stolen.

Police said they cited him after finding no signs of forced entry and reviewing surveillance video, provided by Wilson, that showed the thief getting into his truck in two seconds.

On Oct. 28, the Lincoln City Council unanimously passed a city ordinance change requiring guns left in vehicle to be hidden and the doors locked.

Wilson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

