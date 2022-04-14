Lincoln man fires shotgun at attempted catalytic converter thieves, police say

Police are investigating both a theft and a shooting after a 22-year-old Lincoln man fired a shotgun toward a group of men who had been tampering with his vehicle early Thursday morning in an apparent attempt to steal his catalytic converter, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to a house near 62nd and Hartley streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, where the 22-year-old resident reported he heard sawing noises in his driveway and saw three men, dressed in dark clothing, underneath his car.

The man then retrieved a shotgun from his residence and fired toward the men as they fled the scene in a dark SUV, Kocian said.

Kocian declined to identify the 22-year-old, who fired a gun within city limits toward men who had committed a property crime. Doing so is a violation of city ordinance. Kocian said an investigation into the man's actions is ongoing.

The three men caused about $500 in damage to the man's vehicle, but ultimately did not make off with his catalytic converter, Kocian said.

Lincoln has been plagued by an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent years, and that uptick has continued in the early months of 2022.

LPD has fielded reports of 513 such thefts in the first 102 days of 2022. If the current pace holds, Lincoln would have more than 1,800 catalytic converter thefts this year.

In all of 2021, the police department fielded reports of 978 such thefts — itself an all-time high, a 257% increase from 2020 and a 1,183% increase over the five-year average.

Lincoln's City Council in September approved an ordinance requiring a permit to possess, buy or sell unattached catalytic converters in an effort to curb the rise in thefts. But that rule change — which police have acknowledged "isn't a magic ordinance" — has not positively impacted the rate of converter thefts in the months since.

