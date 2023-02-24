A 22-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after an argument in west Lincoln allegedly ended with gunfire Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Luis Calderon was among a group of people arguing over a stolen backpack near Northwest 56th and West O streets Thursday when the Lincoln man pulled a 12-gauge shotgun and fired it at the ground, near the feet of a 26-year-old man, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Calderon fled the area as the 26-year-old called police just before 5 p.m.

He was arrested in Lincoln without further incident a short time later, Vollmer said. Investigators recovered the firearm — a Mossberg Maverick Model 88 pump-action shotgun — allegedly used in the shooting.

Police arrested the 22-year-old on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony before taking him to the Lancaster County jail.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews treated the 26-year-old for a minor hand injury.

Though emergency scanner traffic indicated the man had been struck by pellets from the 12-gauge, Vollmer said it's unclear if the injury was related to the alleged shooting.

