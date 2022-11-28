 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man filmed roommate while showering, police allege

  • 0

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after one of his three roommates — a 22-year-old woman — found his iPhone recording her from a bathroom shelf as she showered Sunday evening, according to police.

The woman called police to the house near 22nd Street and Park Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after she found the phone, which police allege belongs to Austin Giles.

Austin Giles

Giles

Lincoln Police officers searched the phone and found 18 additional videos filmed in the bathroom dating back to August, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police arrested Giles on suspicion of unlawful intrusion, a felony, and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Nebraska women suing pressure cooker makers for injuries when the cookers exploded
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
19-year-old killed in Imperial shooting Thursday, teen in custody
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran calls for U.S. ban from World Cup after social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News