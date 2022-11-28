Lincoln man filmed roommate while she was showering, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after one of his three roommates — a 22-year-old woman — found his iPhone recording her from a bathroom shelf as she showered Sunday evening, according to police.
The woman called police to the house near 22nd Street and Park Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after she found the phone, which police allege belongs to Austin Giles.
Officers searched the phone and found 18 additional videos filmed in the bathroom dating back to August, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Police arrested Giles on suspicion of unlawful intrusion, a felony, and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
6. South Sioux City
5. Scottsbluff
4. North Platte
3. Lincoln
2. Grand Island
1. Omaha
A note about the numbers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.