Lincoln man fights to get back on work release after false positive meth test

When James Nelsen's urine test came back positive for the presence of meth, he asked for a retest, insisting that the test was wrong and he had never used methamphetamine.
The 41-year-old Lincoln man asked for a blood test to prove it, or for the test to be sent to a lab for confirmation it was a false positive — all at his cost.
Instead, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections suspended his work release, gave him 12 days in disciplinary segregation and took 10 days of good-time credit from him.
Then Nelsen did what inmates don't often do. He fought for and got permission from a Lancaster County judge for hair follicle testing that proved what he'd said all along: he hadn't used meth.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 15, his attorney, Darik Von Loh, said it all stemmed from an Alere Redwood Toxicology Laboratories' iCup test, an initial drug-presence screening for illegal substances, which was given to Nelsen at the jail the night of Aug. 27.
Nelsen remembered asking for a new iCup when he saw his had been unsealed in the bag, thinking it may be defective. Jail staff said no. After he partially filled the cup, it showed a positive result for methamphetamine.
At a disciplinary hearing two days later, Nelsen denied any meth use and said he had taken Zoloft and an antihistamine, both issued to him by the jail. Maybe that caused the positive test, he said.
But the hearing officer said the medicine couldn't have caused it and found him guilty. When Nelsen appealed to the jail, the disciplinary hearing officer said it was the jail's policy not to retest iCup results, Von Loh said.
That decision led to the lawsuit. In it, Von Loh said the jail didn't follow proper protocol for the test, which requires presumptive positives to be verified by an independent lab. He argued that the jail had a duty to his client to follow the directions and administer the test properly.
Von Loh said the jail damaged Nelsen's reputation and caused him to lose income by not allowing him to have another test done at his expense.
In a decision earlier this month, District Judge Susan Strong granted Nelsen the hair follicle testing he sought and ordered the jail to allow Pathfinder Support Services to perform the test there.
The results came back negative.
"This happens a lot of times and sometimes people don't have the money to pursue it. My gentleman did," Von Loh said.
He said Nelsen is near the end of a year-long jail term for driving during revocation and had been on work release. Losing it made a big difference to him, Von Loh said.
There would be an added cost to the jail to send presumptive positive tests to a lab for confirmation, but when officials are considering taking away someone's liberty it's serious, the defense attorney said.
"In the end, he would like to see the county change the policy so no one else has to go through this. We'll see what the county does," Von Loh said.
He said Nelsen ended up paying $160 for the hair follicle test.
This month, Von Loh asked the judge to give Nelsen back the good time that was taken away and put him back on work release. If the judge agrees, he'll get out Monday. If not, he'll be in until Dec. 12.
Asked about the jail's policy not to send presumptive positive tests to a lab for testing, Brad Johnson, the director of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, said he wasn't able to comment because it involves an ongoing court case.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger