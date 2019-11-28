Lincoln man fights to get back on work release after false positive meth test

When James Nelsen's urine test came back positive for the presence of meth, he asked for a retest, insisting that the test was wrong and he had never used methamphetamine.

The 41-year-old Lincoln man asked for a blood test to prove it, or for the test to be sent to a lab for confirmation it was a false positive — all at his cost.

Instead, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections suspended his work release, gave him 12 days in disciplinary segregation and took 10 days of good-time credit from him.

Then Nelsen did what inmates don't often do. He fought for and got permission from a Lancaster County judge for hair follicle testing that proved what he'd said all along: he hadn't used meth.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 15, his attorney, Darik Von Loh, said it all stemmed from an Alere Redwood Toxicology Laboratories' iCup test, an initial drug-presence screening for illegal substances, which was given to Nelsen at the jail the night of Aug. 27.

Nelsen remembered asking for a new iCup when he saw his had been unsealed in the bag, thinking it may be defective. Jail staff said no. After he partially filled the cup, it showed a positive result for methamphetamine.