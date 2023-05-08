A 59-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 40-year-old stepson is in jail after a stabbing Sunday in northeast Lincoln, according to police.

Police found Mark Kruger unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest after after they responded to a home near 63rd Street and Baldwin Avenue at about 7 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Monday morning.

Officers provided first aid at the scene before rescue crews took Kruger taken a local hospital, where he died, Ewins said.

Police arrested his stepson, 40-year-old Joseph Kruger, also of Lincoln, at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

"Obviously, this is a tragic event for this family, and our hearts go out to them," the police chief said. "I can't imagine what they're feeling right now. The loss of a husband and the arrest of a stepson. Our hearts go out to them."

At Monday's news conference, Ewins largely declined to detail what led up the stabbing, but said the two had been involved in an argument at a family gathering Sunday in north Lincoln. The nature of the argument is unclear.

Investigators recovered a steak knife thought to have been used in Mark Kruger's killing, Ewins said. Police are still interviewing witnesses, though the police chief said she wasn't sure how many people had attended the gathering.

It's unclear if either Mark or Joseph Kruger lived at the home on Baldwin Avenue. The two didn't live together, Ewins said.

The department asked anyone with information on the alleged murder to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3200 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police took Kruger to the Lancaster County jail upon his arrest Sunday. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

