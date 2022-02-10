 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man facing murder trial sentenced to prison for cocaine and gun charges

A 26-year-old Lincoln man facing an upcoming trial on a murder charge was sentenced Thursday to 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges. 

Majdal Elias is accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ali Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old Lincoln boy who was a passenger in an SUV that Elias allegedly shot at on the night of Sept. 29, 2019. 

Majdal Elias

Elias

The teen died of a single gunshot wound to his back. 

Elias' trial in that case is set for April. 

Police initially arrested him in connection to a search a month after the shooting. 

According to court records, on Oct. 28, 2019, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at Elias' apartment near North First Street and Fletcher Avenue, and found a quarter pound of cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, a handgun, just less than a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash. 

They searched a relative's house and found more drugs and guns there, prosecutors say. 

Elias later pleaded no contest to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

In court Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Morgan Smith asked for a lengthy sentencing, saying he'd previously been caught with $45,000 he was taking to Colorado to buy marijuana to bring back to sell. 

"Quite frankly, Mr. Elias is a drug dealer, and he's been doing this for a long time," he said. 

Elias' attorney, Chad Wythers, argued for a sentence near the six-year mandatory minimum, saying there was no evidence that Elias used the firearm in the drug crimes.

Elias then told Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret, "I am ready for the consequences."

She said she couldn't overlook the magnitude of the drugs and the guns and time period involved. 

"You put this community at risk, you put your family and friends at risk and ultimately yourself," Maret said. "You're going to have to decide, when you're done serving your sentence, if you're going to live your life differently or not."

 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

