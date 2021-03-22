Lincoln man facing felonies for allegedly choking woman, sending her to the hospital

A 40-year-old Lincoln man was charged Monday with felony domestic assault and strangulation after a woman was taken to a hospital unconscious.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about noon Friday, police were called to a local hospital to investigate the possible assault of a 33-year-old woman, who had been brought there from her home near 62nd Street and Leighton Avenue.

She had redness and swelling to her neck and throat and had to be intubated for her injuries.

Spilker said police talked to Eulalio DeLeon III, then arrested him on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and strangulation causing serious injury.

Police believe DeLeon had choked the woman until she went limp and passed out.

The victim remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition and has not yet been interviewed.

