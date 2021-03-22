Lincoln man facing felonies for allegedly choking woman, sending her to the hospital

A 40-year-old Lincoln man was charged Monday with felony domestic assault and strangulation after a woman was taken to a hospital unconscious.
Officer Erin Spilker said at about noon Friday, police were called to a local hospital to investigate the possible assault of a 33-year-old woman, who had been brought there from her home near 62nd Street and Leighton Avenue.
She had redness and swelling to her neck and throat and had to be intubated for her injuries.
Spilker said police talked to Eulalio DeLeon III, then arrested him on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and strangulation causing serious injury.
Police believe DeLeon had choked the woman until she went limp and passed out.
The victim remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition and has not yet been interviewed.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Laina Patricia McGuire
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LAINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cameron John McMullen
|Date Missing:
|03-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CAMERON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Michael James Beveridge
|Date Missing:
|03-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|48
|Current Age:
|48
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 48 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Trace Thomas
|Date Missing:
|03-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Nemaha CO SO Auburn
TRACE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Adrian Z S Johnson
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|166
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
ADRIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 166 lbs. He has Purple hair and Brown eyes.
Amber Sky Spencer
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMBER is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Miesha A Alexander
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIESHA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Carly Nicole Wessel
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CARLY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Robinson
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Desiray Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Giovanni O Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
GIOVANNI is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katrina Stennis
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATRINA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Sophia Lemons
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jose R Rodriguez-romero
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ingrid Cabezas-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
INGRID is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Young
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Journey Rae Woodson
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JOURNEY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lizbeth D Acosta-urrutia
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LIZBETH is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rumbek Agustino
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RUMBEK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Nogolweit A Kug
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|280
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
NOGOLWEIT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 280 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Jene Andersen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 118 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Juliana Yesenia Cardona Hodge
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kailynn Riley Eichhorst
|Date Missing:
|03-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAILYNN is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|03-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael Thomas
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRANDON is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamari Whiteside
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JAMARI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vontay D Callahan
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|20
|Current Age:
|20
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
VONTAY is a 20 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayleigh Ausdemore
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLEIGH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aisha Josephine Enriques
|Date Missing:
|02-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaliem Tut
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
NYALIEM is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sicily Bils
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SICILY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kimberly Diaz
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KIMBERLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Terrion Allen Jones
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TERRION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy James Woodruff
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIMOTHY is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Blue eyes.
Desiray E Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal Kier
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aniya T Young
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jakiya Williams-clark
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
JAKIYA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bradley Russell Fry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Gering PD
BRADLEY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella Buckman
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISABELLA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariana I Martinez
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mya Watts
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|173
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MYA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 173 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Vanessa Maughmer
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
VANESSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Giselle A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GISELLE is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lowman
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jason Andrew Hobbs
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|50
|Current Age:
|50
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JASON is a 50 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KLARISSA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Layne Thomas Mehser
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAYNE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Khiara L Williams
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KHIARA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kole Allen Ronning
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
KOLE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedez Conde-ramos
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDEZ is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Phillip E Thomas
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|80
|Current Age:
|80
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PHILLIP is a 80 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Alfredo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFREDO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rodney L Heidemann
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|68
|Current Age:
|68
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|White
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|248
|Agency:
|Kearney CO SO Minden
RODNEY is a 68 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 248 lbs. He has White hair and Brown eyes.
Preston John Pimentel
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PRESTON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tra Niyah Grimes
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Sird-black
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIAN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Darian Sird
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Azaria Ranae Bucker
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARIA is a 26 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lakira L Knott
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAKIRA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juan A Montelongo
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
JUAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Scott Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
BRANDON is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Patricia Ann Cgreen
|Date Missing:
|02-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|70
|Current Age:
|70
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PATRICIA is a 70 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Soto
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mona C Kosiba-iloff
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|60
|Current Age:
|60
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONA is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Kane Am Vieyra
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KANE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Flanders
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alex Michael Causey
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEX is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bridell Keefe Anderson
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIDELL is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lindsey J Callaway
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LINDSEY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.