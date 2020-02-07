Lincoln man facing child porn charge now accused of sex assault

A 47-year-old Lincoln man arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing child pornography images that had been edited to include the face of a child he knows now stands accused of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies picked up James Pulec on a warrant on the initial allegations Tuesday morning.

In an affidavit for Pulec's arrest, Ed Sexton, an investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, said in November law enforcement tools logged someone trying to file-share child pornography files. He said the IP address came back to the Lincoln apartment near 14th and G streets where Pulec was staying.

They got a warrant, and went there Dec. 6 to search for electronics. Sexton said they took Pulec’s computer, which had file-sharing software on it and child pornography files that had been viewed. They’d been deleted.

But, Sexton said, at least 10 of the images had been edited using software to paste another child’s face over the original faces and included comments that referred to sexually explicit activities. One of the edited pictures had been saved as the wallpaper for the computer and another as the screen-lock image, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}