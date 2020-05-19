Lincoln man facing 4 drug charges for cocaine, prescription pills

×
A 26-year-old Lincoln man went to court Monday on four drug charges for allegedly being found with cocaine and prescription pills the night before.
Lucas Kann faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance for what Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said started Sunday when police were called to 19th and Euclid streets just before 8 p.m. about Kann possibly threatening two women.
He said officers, who were familiar with Kann, searched the area and found him getting out of a car near 17th and Prospect. When they ordered him to sit down, he ran.
Bonkiewicz said as an officer tackled Kann to arrest him, he saw two syringes in his hand. Kann refused to drop them and resisted arrest, he said. He said it took three officers to get him into custody and four correctional officers to process Kann at the jail.
He said a search of Kann turned up 5.2 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia with trace amounts of meth, three Naloxone pills, two Alprazolam pills, one Xanax and a realistic-looking BB gun.
Kann also was cited for negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly hitting a parked Buick Lacrosse earlier in the day near 12th and Washington.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: TRAXLER, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1995 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 16:09:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ATT ASSAULT ON OFFCR/HLTH CARE PROF,3RD DEG (F4) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: WELLS, ARON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/20/2000 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 15:16:07 Charges:
DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: DUANG, SEPTER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/05/1993 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 15:09:38 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: ZUNIGA, ESMERALDA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/22/1999 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 14:46:40 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ACCESSORY TO CLASS 2 OR 2A FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) HAVE OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER (I) POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: ATKINSON, GARRETT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1996 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 12:37:53 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: SAIN, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1991 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 12:03:48 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: SNELL, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/20/1978 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 11:46:27 Charges:
INTERSTATE COMPACT PROBATION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: HILLARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1995 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 11:09:14 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $1500 OR MORE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: BIXLER, CINDY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/27/1969 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:58:31 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: RICARD, RUSSELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/26/1989 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:53:14 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: FISHER, DEDRIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1993 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 10:38:20 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: BLUNT, ANTWAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1996 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 00:37:22 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: WEGELE, HEIDI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/04/1979 Booking Time: 05/18/2020 / 00:31:11 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: SCHWARTZ, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1999 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 22:01:22
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: RHOADS, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/17/1983 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 21:35:16 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) UNLAWFULLY SMOKE IN PROHIBITED PLACES (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: KANN, LUCAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/15/1993 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 21:31:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: ROSS, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/13/1992 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:43:03 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:38:14 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: CRUZ, ENRIQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1995 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:34:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: CINK, STACY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/23/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 15:54:22 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/23/1978 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:53:40 Charges:
ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: BROWN, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1999 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:39:37 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: TORRES, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1993 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 06:44:09 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: BAKER, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 20:18:51 Charges:
SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020
Last, First Name: NEWSOM, SONDRA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/03/1991 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 14:03:29 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
