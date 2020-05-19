You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man facing 4 drug charges for cocaine, prescription pills
Lincoln man facing 4 drug charges for cocaine, prescription pills

A 26-year-old Lincoln man went to court Monday on four drug charges for allegedly being found with cocaine and prescription pills the night before.

Lucas Kann faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance for what Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said started Sunday when police were called to 19th and Euclid streets just before 8 p.m. about Kann possibly threatening two women.

He said officers, who were familiar with Kann, searched the area and found him getting out of a car near 17th and Prospect. When they ordered him to sit down, he ran.

Bonkiewicz said as an officer tackled Kann to arrest him, he saw two syringes in his hand. Kann refused to drop them and resisted arrest, he said. He said it took three officers to get him into custody and four correctional officers to process Kann at the jail.

He said a search of Kann turned up 5.2 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia with trace amounts of meth, three Naloxone pills, two Alprazolam pills, one Xanax and a realistic-looking BB gun.

Kann also was cited for negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly hitting a parked Buick Lacrosse earlier in the day near 12th and Washington. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

