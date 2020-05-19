Lincoln man facing 4 drug charges for cocaine, prescription pills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Lincoln man went to court Monday on four drug charges for allegedly being found with cocaine and prescription pills the night before.

Lucas Kann faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance for what Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said started Sunday when police were called to 19th and Euclid streets just before 8 p.m. about Kann possibly threatening two women.

He said officers, who were familiar with Kann, searched the area and found him getting out of a car near 17th and Prospect. When they ordered him to sit down, he ran.

Bonkiewicz said as an officer tackled Kann to arrest him, he saw two syringes in his hand. Kann refused to drop them and resisted arrest, he said. He said it took three officers to get him into custody and four correctional officers to process Kann at the jail.

He said a search of Kann turned up 5.2 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia with trace amounts of meth, three Naloxone pills, two Alprazolam pills, one Xanax and a realistic-looking BB gun.

Kann also was cited for negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly hitting a parked Buick Lacrosse earlier in the day near 12th and Washington.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.