Lincoln man faces string of charges after police allegedly find drugs, gun and explosive in SUV
A 35-year-old Lincoln man faces a string of charges Monday after police allegedly found a gun, an improvised explosive and meth in his SUV when he passed out and crashed while driving Saturday.

Desmond Hauser is accused of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, a controlled substance and an explosive device. 

Desmond Hauser

He also was allegedly driving while his license was revoked for 15 years.

In court records, Lincoln police said they were dispatched to University Place just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday about a Chevy Tahoe that had struck a traffic sign and a cable box along North 48th Street between Cleveland and Madison avenues.

A witness told police it appeared the driver was having a seizure and then passed out.

Police said when Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got there, they found a gun in a holster Hauser was wearing before they took him to the hospital. 

Officers did an inventory of the Tahoe before it was impounded, allegedly finding 1 gram of suspected meth and a homemade explosive device, with a green fuse and pellets or another projectile packed inside it, in the center console.

Hauser has a prior felony conviction that prevents him from legally possessing a firearm.

Police arrested him Saturday after his release from the hospital. He is set for arraignment on the felony charges Tuesday. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

