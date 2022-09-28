Lincoln man faces second murder charge for homicide at Motel 6, police say

After a report of an unresponsive man took Lincoln Police on a dizzying investigation that led them to two dead bodies, multiple crime scenes and the city's landfill, a 55-year-old man is facing his second murder charge in four weeks, according to authorities.

William T. Wright, who has been in jail since Sept. 1 after he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 30 death of 61-year-old Ronald George, has now been arrested for his alleged connection to another homicide victim, Lincoln Police announced Wednesday.

Investigators on Wednesday arrested Wright on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of Ronnie Patz, a 49-year-old Lincoln man whose remains were found at a motel less than two days after George was killed in a field near Third and P streets Aug. 30, according to police.

The police department had made Wright's connection to Patz's death clear earlier this month, when Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille at a news conference called the 55-year-old "the main and only person of interest" in the investigation.

Wright's prior relationship with George and Patz remains unclear, but all three men were frequent guests of the People's City Mission, Lincoln's only homeless shelter, which is less than two blocks away from where police found George dead at around 2 a.m. Aug. 31.

At a news conference earlier this month, Stille offered the following timeline of events that left the two men dead in a span of three days:

* At 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers were dispatched to a field near Third and P streets, where they found George dead with stab wounds to his neck. Police found a knife at the scene.

* Witness interviews led police to two people of interest, including one who was taken in for questioning at 6 a.m. Those people ultimately led investigators to Wright, who Stille said was the last person to see George alive.

* After investigators interviewed more than a dozen people, Wright was arrested at the city mission at about 9 p.m. Aug. 31, 19 hours after police found George's body.

* Further interviews with Wright and additional witnesses sent investigators to the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and Bond streets at 10:30 p.m. that night.

* There, police found Patz's remains in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Investigators believe he died sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Stille said, the day before George was killed.

* Stille said video evidence showed Wright and Patz meeting the afternoon of Aug. 29 at the motel, where Wright returned alone a day later, after Patz was thought to have been killed, according to police.

* Sometime Aug. 30, Stille said, Wright then came into contact with a person of interest who led Wright to George, who died sometime after 10 p.m.

Investigators later used a DNA sample from an immediate family member to identify Patz, whose remains were initially unidentifiable, Stille said.

Video surveillance from the motel, reviewed by police after Wright's arrest, showed the 55-year-old discarding items in the motel's dumpster at 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Stille said. A garbage company took the dumpster's contents to the landfill at around 4 a.m. Aug. 31 — two hours after the police had found George's body near the City Mission, and nearly a full day before police began searching the motel for Patz.

The investigation into Patz's death then led authorities to the local landfill, where law enforcement officers spent 60 hours over the course of a week sifting through 1.9 million pounds of trash in search of evidence.

It's unclear what police found in their search of the landfill, which ended Sept. 14. At a news conference announcing the search, Stile said authorities were seeking "a specific bag" but declined to further detail what type of evidence police were seeking.

In a news release announcing the end of the search in mid-September, police said only that they had found "all evidence that we reasonably feel will be located."

Two weeks after the search concluded, Wright has been formally arrested in Patz's death.