Lincoln man faces felony child abuse charge for allegedly causing 1-month-old son's broken bones

A 33-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking a 1-month-old baby's right leg and ribs. 

Prosecutors charged Andrew Moffitt on Wednesday, and he made his first court appearance on the charge.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Champoux said on July 4 officers were sent to a Lincoln urgent care about a 1-month-old boy brought to the clinic with a broken leg.

The child was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where scans revealed a broken right femur and tibia, and multiple broken ribs.

Champoux said Moffitt said he heard his son's leg pop during a diaper change, but medical experts told investigators more force was required to cause the boy's injuries.

Police arrested Moffitt on Wednesday. He since has posted his $10,000 percentage bond.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

