A Lincoln man is in jail after he aimed a laser pointer toward the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter as it was in flight over Lincoln on Friday, according to authorities.

The helicopter's pilots reported a "laser strike" — a violation of federal law — while flying west of downtown Lincoln shortly after taking flight from the Lincoln Airport at around 10 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol said in a news release.

After reporting additional strikes, the pilots tracked the source of the laser to a man walking on a path near Salt Creek, south of West O Street, the agency said.

Troopers responded to the area and found 42-year-old Lee Cimfel walking along the Salt Creek Levee Trail. He was in possession of a laser pointer, the State Patrol said.

Cimfel was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault for pointing the laser toward the helicopter.

Troopers took him to the Lancaster County jail and reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.

