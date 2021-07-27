Lincoln man faces drug charge in connection to crash that killed 18-year-old

Follow-up investigation into an April crash that killed a Lincoln high school senior has led to a drug charge filed this week against a 23-year-old man, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

Darnell Sims Jr., of Lincoln, made his first court appearance Monday on delivery or possession with intent to deliver MDMA or ecstasy.

Sims was the front-seat passenger in a crash April 10 that sent backseat passenger Kennedy Bowles, Sims and two others to the hospital.

Bowles, 18, later died from her injuries.

In the affidavit for Sims' arrest Monday, investigators said, based on phone records obtained during the investigation into the crash, they came to believe that Sims had been selling ecstasy.

On July 20, the sheriff's office served a search warrant to look inside Sims' fanny pack, where they found five pills. They tested one of the pills, which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

On Monday, they arrested Sims at his apartment, and he appeared in court that afternoon.