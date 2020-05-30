Lincoln man faces cocaine charge in connection to killing

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and now faces a cocaine charge in connection to a killing in an alley a week ago.
Another man, Ryan Long, was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and is accused of first-degree murder in Michael Whitemagpie's death early May 23.
On Thursday, police arrested Colby McCray, who had been with Whitemagpie the night he was killed, after allegedly finding 10.5 grams of cocaine in 14 small baggies in a pill bottle in McCray's white Chevy Tahoe.
In the affidavit for McCray's arrest, police said McCray and his Tahoe had been in the alley in the 3200 block of T Street when police got there and found a man dead.
Whitemagpie had been shot multiple times in the chest, according to police scanner traffic.
Police Sgt. Benjamin Miller said evidence at the scene suggested the dead man (Whitemagpie wasn't named in the affidavit) recently had gotten out of the SUV, so police seized it as part of the investigation.
On Wednesday, Miller and members of LPD's Crime Scene Unit searched the Tahoe and found the cocaine. They arrested McCray the next day.
On Friday, he made his first appearance on a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-30-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.