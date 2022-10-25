 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man faces 4 felonies including sex assault allegation

  • Updated
  • 0

A 31-year-old Lincoln man faces four felonies on a woman's allegations that he sexually and physically assaulted her earlier this month.

Billy Fleming on Tuesday made his first court appearance on charges of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and felony domestic assault.

Billy Fleming

Billy Fleming

Judge Joseph Dalton set his percentage bond at $500,000.

On the night of Oct. 12, a 31-year-old woman reported Fleming walked her to a bedroom and took her clothes off when she refused to, then forced himself on her, holding her down, slapping and punching her.

Police say the assault was captured by a camera in the room.

They arrested Fleming the next day, but prosecutors didn't charge him until Tuesday.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

