Lincoln man faces 4 felonies including sex assault allegation

A 31-year-old Lincoln man faces four felonies on a woman's allegations that he sexually and physically assaulted her earlier this month.

Billy Fleming on Tuesday made his first court appearance on charges of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and felony domestic assault.

Judge Joseph Dalton set his percentage bond at $500,000.

On the night of Oct. 12, a 31-year-old woman reported Fleming walked her to a bedroom and took her clothes off when she refused to, then forced himself on her, holding her down, slapping and punching her.

Police say the assault was captured by a camera in the room.

They arrested Fleming the next day, but prosecutors didn't charge him until Tuesday.