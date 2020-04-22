You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man faces 20 to life on each of 2 charges for allegedly selling large amounts of meth
Lincoln man faces 20 to life on each of 2 charges for allegedly selling large amounts of meth

A Lincoln man's bond was set at $3 million Wednesday after prosecutors charged him with twice selling large amounts of methamphetamine in February. 

Juan Torres, 34, faces 20 years to life on each count if he's convicted as charged. 

In court documents, an investigator with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force alleges that Torres sold 195 grams (nearly half a pound) of meth in an undercover buy at his home near 14th and Superior streets on Feb. 7, and 155.5 grams three days later. 

Police arrested him on the allegations Tuesday afternoon, and Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at a brief hearing Wednesday.

Juan Torres

Juan Torres

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

