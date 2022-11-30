 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man enters plea to manslaughter for fatal shooting outside party last year

  • Updated
A 27-year-old Lincoln man — set to go on trial for murder next week for a fatal shooting outside a party last year — agreed to a plea deal instead at a late afternoon hearing Wednesday.

Prosecutors dropped two gun charges Shantrell Hickey was facing and amended the second-degree murder charge to manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or unintentionally in the commission of another crime.

In exchange, Hickey pleaded no contest.

Shantrell A. Hickey

Hickey

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker said if the case had gone to trial, the state had evidence that Hickey shot multiple times at Deontae Abron outside a house party near 61st and Adams streets around 4 a.m. June 12, 2021, hitting him in the head.

Abron, 31, died at an Omaha hospital two days later.

He had moved to Lincoln less than a year earlier from Georgia.

In court records, police described a large fight outside the party that preceded the shooting and two men firing shots, one into the air and the other, Hickey, leveling the gun in the direction where Abron was standing with a group.

In early July 2021, police arrested him and his 25-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, the suspected second shooter who is accused of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and set for trial in January.

Shantrell Hickey will face up to 20 years at his sentencing that same month, plus up to another 4½ years for an earlier case for which he was on probation and post-release supervision at the time of the shooting.

Deontae Abron

Deontae Abron

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

