Lincoln man enters plea in fatal hit-and-run of man in his yard

A Lincoln man has entered a plea for crashing into another man in his yard in the Belmont neighborhood, killing him.

Hani Hadgi, 31, pleaded no contest to attempted leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

He is set for sentencing in March.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020, Hadgi, while driving an SUV, struck Victor Melendez II, 41, who had gone outside to see about a loud disturbance.

Police arrived to a chaotic scene. Melendez was lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets and Hadgi's GMC Terrain was at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign. About a dozen people were in the street.

Pruess said an officer saw Hadgi get out and leave in a red car, without checking on Melendez.

Police said Hadgi had been in a disturbance with others in the area and was driving recklessly when he struck Melendez. He was on probation in Douglas County at the time. Now he is at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln serving a two- to three-year prison sentence on drug charges.

