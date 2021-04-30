Lincoln man enters plea for hitting protester near EZ Go early May 30

The 28-year-old Lincoln man who hit two women with his pickup as they crossed O Street early May 30 during a protest of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis has entered a plea.

Trever Kurtz pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and willful reckless driving, both misdemeanors, in a deal with prosecutors who reduced his charges from a second-degree assault, a felony.

Kurtz is set for sentencing in June.

The incident shortly after 2 a.m., which injured Jaida Graves and Lacretia Contreras of Lincoln, was said to have been the spark that led to looting at the EZ Go at 25th and O streets and vandalism at nearby businesses.

Lincoln police said Kurtz was driving his Chevy pickup along O Street at the same time a group of marchers were blocking traffic in front of the Burger King.

According to witnesses and video evidence, Kurtz drove into a pedestrian, knocking her to the ground.

In an accident report, Officer Tobias Hite wrote: "After the first pedestrian (Contreras) was hit, several protesters began to swarm/surround (Kurtz's truck)."