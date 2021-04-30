Lincoln man enters plea for hitting protester near EZ Go early May 30

The 28-year-old Lincoln man who hit two women with his pickup as they crossed O Street early May 30 during a protest of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis has entered a plea.
Trever Kurtz pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and willful reckless driving, both misdemeanors, in a deal with prosecutors who reduced his charges from a second-degree assault, a felony.
Kurtz is set for sentencing in June.
The incident shortly after 2 a.m., which injured Jaida Graves and Lacretia Contreras of Lincoln, was said to have been the spark that led to looting at the EZ Go at 25th and O streets and vandalism at nearby businesses.
Lincoln police said Kurtz was driving his Chevy pickup along O Street at the same time a group of marchers were blocking traffic in front of the Burger King.
According to witnesses and video evidence, Kurtz drove into a pedestrian, knocking her to the ground.
In an accident report, Officer Tobias Hite wrote: "After the first pedestrian (Contreras) was hit, several protesters began to swarm/surround (Kurtz's truck)."
He said Kurtz told police he feared for his safety, backed up and drove around the downed pedestrian in an attempt to flee to safety. As he did, he struck a second pedestrian, Graves.
Police say Kurtz stopped a couple of blocks away and reported it. The investigating officers talked to him, but protesters surrounded the police cruiser, breaking out the headlights and tail lights, when officers tried to go to the scene.
One of the officers ultimately was left with a head injury that sent him to a hospital.