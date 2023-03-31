A Lincoln man is set for sentencing after pleading no contest to manslaughter and other charges Thursday related to the unintentional killing of his boyfriend, whose body he left in a bathtub for more than three days last September.

Joshua A. Larsen, 35, will face up to 46 years in prison on charges of manslaughter (the unintentional killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel), first-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats, which occurred between Sept. 25 and Sept. 29, 2022, and for assaulting an officer in a separate incident earlier that month.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said on Sept. 29, Lincoln police were asked to check on Robert Aguirre at 2901 N. 65th St. after Larsen told two people that he "had a dead body in the bathtub down the street and he was threatening to kill both of (them)."

Officers first took Larsen into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Then they talked to one of the two people whom he'd threatened. Mruz said the woman, Larsen's mother according to a search warrant, told police he told her he killed Aguirre three days earlier and his body was still in the bathtub at his nearby home.

Police went there, found the door unlocked and searched the house, finding Aguirre dead in the bathtub with wet blankets and a carpet covering his body and blood smeared on the living room floor.

Police had gone there the evening before to check on Aguirre after his boss called and reported he didn't show up for work. But the landlord went inside, walked through and told police he wasn't there, according to court records.

Larsen agreed to a police interview and told investigators that he had gone to Aguirre's to buy narcotics early Sept. 26 but Aguirre refused to sell him any. He left, but came back soon after and an argument turned into a fight.

Mruz said Larsen told police Aguirre started hitting him, so he put Aguirre in a headlock and took him to the floor with a hip toss. But he said Aguirre kept hitting him, so he transitioned to a leg choke around his neck.

He said after Aguirre was unconscious for about a minute, he attempted CPR but couldn't revive him.

"He told officers over the next several days he went back to Aguirre's residence multiple times. He placed Aguirre in the bathtub and tried to use Clorox to clean up the scene," the prosecutor said.

Mruz said Larsen had defensive injuries, including bruises on his arms.

In the earlier incident, just before 8 p.m. Sept. 4, police were called out to the Auto Zone parking lot near North 84th and Adams streets on a man screaming for help and running into traffic on 84th Street.

They found Larsen in the median in front of the store, talking strangely, suggesting to officers he was under the influence of drugs or having mental health issues.

When they tried to arrest him for breaking a window at Auto Zone, he resisted and at one point was seen reaching for the officer's gun. During the struggle, he kicked an officer in the face.

Retired District Judge John Colborn set sentencing for late next month.