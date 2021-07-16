 Skip to main content
Lincoln man entered woman's home, sexually assaulted her, police say
Lincoln man entered woman's home, sexually assaulted her, police say

  • Updated
A 37-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after he showed up at the house of a woman he knew, knocked on the door and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Ezequiel De Luna Ruvalcaba was arrested at his home on Wednesday, five days after Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said he showed up randomly at the 36-year-old woman’s house and sexually assaulted her before leaving.

Spilker said the woman had been waiting for a friend at her home on July 9 when there was a knock on her front door. Another resident of the house let Ruvalcaba in, assuming he was the friend set to arrive, Spilker said.

Upon entry, Ruvalcaba went to the woman’s bedroom and began sexually assaulting her, according to police. The woman, who Spilker said had previously experienced unwanted advances from Ruvalcaba, yelled at the man and told him she was going to call police, at which time he fled. 

A week later, police arrested Ruvalcaba near 19th and A streets on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

