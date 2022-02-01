Lincoln man drunkenly stole truck, crashed it, police say

Lincoln police responded to an apartment building near 18th and Knox streets after witnesses reported a green Ford F-150 had launched into the air and struck a pole before the driver fled into the complex.
Authorities later found that Carter Cole, 21, had struck at least three vehicles before crashing into the pole near 20th Street and Cornhusker Highway, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.
Cole is alleged to have stolen the F-150, left running and unlocked, from a parking lot near 20th and Knox, Vigil said. Witnesses said the truck struck two other pickups and an enclosed trailer before making it out of the parking lot.
Vigil said Cole showed signs of intoxication when they contacted him at the nearby apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained during his brief stint in the truck and was eventually arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, felony criminal mischief, DUI, driving on a revoked license, willful reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
