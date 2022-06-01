 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man drunkenly fired gun while watching 7 kids on Memorial Day, police say

  • Updated
A 41-year-old Lincoln man spent much of his Memorial Day in custody after he drunkenly fired a handgun in his yard while watching seven kids, some of whom are his children, police alleged in court records. 

A neighbor near 16th and B streets called police shortly after noon on Monday and reported Lawrence Hart had stepped out onto his front porch and fired a handgun into an adjacent field, Lincoln Police Officer Alan Grell said in the affidavit for Hart's arrest. 

Lawrence Hart

Hart

The neighbor said Hart then handed the gun to one of the children he was watching, who fired additional rounds into the field, Grell said. Hart denied that allegation in an interview with police, according to the affidavit. 

Hart, who police said is a convicted felony and barred from handling a firearm, had a blood alcohol content level of .200, Grell said in the affidavit. 

Hart was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and cited for discharging a firearm and child neglect. 

The 41-year-old is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $100,000 percentage bond. He must pay $10,000 to be released. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

