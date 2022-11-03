 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multi-car crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing the scene on foot.

Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east on the corridor near 16th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he struck the south curb and collided into another eastbound vehicle before crashing into four cars that were parked along the south side of O Street, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Mikeal MacGowan

MacGowan

Before police arrived on scene, MacGowan had fled on foot, Kocian said. Police found him in a parking lot south of O Street between 16th and 17th streets, where Kocian said the 27-year-old showed "signs of impairment" but refused to be breathalyzed.

Officers arrested MacGowan on suspicion of DUI and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He was also cited for refusing a chemical test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer, Kocian said.

The collision caused $10,000 in damage to MacGowan's own car, and another $13,000 combined damage to the five vehicles involved.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

