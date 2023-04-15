A 39-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he dragged a woman through a parking lot with his truck last week after she had climbed onto the tailgate to retrieve belongings from the truck's bed, police alleged in court filings.

Jeremy Stuart and the woman, a 23-year-old, had been arguing in the cab of his Ford F-150 on April 6 before Stuart drove them to a parking lot near 48th and A streets, Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale said in the affidavit for Stuart's arrest.

Once there, Stuart told the woman to get out of his pickup, and as she climbed onto the tailgate, he yelled at her to never talk to him again before accelerating, the woman told police.

The woman fell from the tailgate but was dragged for "a short distance" before falling completely off of the moving truck and hitting her head as Stuart fled the scene, Barksdale said in the affidavit.

A 54-year-old man who pulled into the parking lot in the aftermath of the incident and spotted the woman lying on the ground told police he was "not sure if the female ... was even alive," Barksdale said.

The passerby called authorities, who took the 23-year-old to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an interview with police, Stuart disputed the woman's account, saying she had been standing several feet away from his truck when he started to leave the parking lot that day, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested the 39-year-old Thursday and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Friday for failing to stop and render aid in an injury crash, a felony.

