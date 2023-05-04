A 49-year-old Lincoln man died Thursday morning after he shot himself while barricaded in his north Lincoln home amid an hourslong standoff with police, according to the authorities.

The man, who authorities did not identify Thursday as they work to notify his family, had barricaded himself in his home near 27th and Holdrege streets after police tried to serve a search warrant on his home at around midnight, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Police initially responded to the man's house, at 1535 N. 28th St., shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday after the man had made verbal threats of violence toward a local school and a city department, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

An acquaintance of the man reported the threats to Lincoln Police, who found that the 49-year-old was violating a protection order and drafted a search warrant for his home, Houchin told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning.

The Police Department's Tactical Response Unit — LPD's version of a SWAT team — converged on the north Lincoln home at around midnight, Houchin said, and breached the man's front door but did not enter the house.

Police negotiated with the man, who Houchin described as uncooperative, for more than four hours, according to the sheriff's office.

Then, at 4:49 a.m. Thursday, police rushed into the home after hearing a single gunshot and found the wounded man, Houchin said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews, who had been waiting at the scene, took the 49-year-old to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, Houchin said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death.

Houchin said the man's death is considered to have happened in police custody.

A grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to his death and determine if police acted criminally in the standoff.

"It's very sad that anybody had to lose their life during this incident," Houchin said. "But we're very glad that no innocent civilians or law enforcement were injured in any way."

Houchin said he did not yet have details on the exact nature of the threats that led police to the home.

The 49-year-old was the only person in the home when he is thought to have shot himself, Houchin said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the man's death and the police department's actions in preparation to present evidence to a grand jury.

The man's shooting death marks the second incident this week in which the sheriff's office will investigate the actions of another local law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Terry Wagner's office is also leading an investigation in the shooting of 35-year-old Chace Abney, who remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after he was shot by Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol narcotics investigators in a west Lincoln parking lot Monday.

This is a developing story.

