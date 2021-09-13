 Skip to main content
Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
A Lincoln man died Friday night after his motorcycle crashed in western Lancaster County.

Roger Beck, 71, was found dead after a motorist driving on Interstate 80 reported seeing headlights in a ditch south of the interstate near Northwest 140th Street and West Wind Ridge Lane, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Pleasant Dale Fire Department crews responded and found Beck, as well as the motorcycle he had been riding, Wagner said.

The sheriff said it was possible Beck suffered a medical emergency while riding the motorcycle and that there was no sign that he took evasive action in the moments leading up to the crash. Autopsy results are still pending, Wagner said. 

