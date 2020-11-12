 Skip to main content
Lincoln man dies in 2-vehicle accident in Nemaha County
Lincoln man dies in 2-vehicle accident in Nemaha County

  • Updated
A Lincoln man died Wednesday morning after a head-on crash on an icy viaduct near Auburn.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said the accident was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the north edge of Auburn on U.S. 75. 

Authorities said a northbound Ford F-250, driven by 60-year-old Kurt Kechely of Lincoln, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a semi-truck, driven by Shane Fisher of Bellevue.

Both drivers were taken to the Nemaha County Hospital. Kechely died as a result of his injuries and Fisher was transferred to an Omaha hospital for evaluation.

Freezing conditions on the elevated viaduct are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The crash was investigated by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Crash logo 2020
