Lincoln man dies after being shot in face at party
Lincoln man dies after being shot in face at party

A 31-year-old Lincoln man who was shot in the face on Saturday near 60th and Adams streets has died and police are asking for help in their investigation.

Deonte Abron of Lincoln died on Tuesday at an Omaha hospital, Lincoln Police Capt. Michon Morrow said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Officers responded to a report of a fight involving dozens of people in the area at around 4 a.m. Saturday, where they found Abron, who had suffered injuries to his face from a single gunshot wound. 

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene, but Morrow declined to reveal the type of gun used.

Police have conducted several interviews and canvassed the area but are asking for witnesses to come forward and for the public's help in identifying where the party began, Morrow said.

She asked anyone with relevant information to call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

