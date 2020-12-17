 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man delivering pizza arrested for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man delivering pizza arrested for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Thursday for allegedly selling meth to an undercover officer six times in three weeks. 

Officer Erin Spilker said they picked up John Michael Brown just before 6 p.m. at a hotel on West O Street near U.S. 77, as he was making a pizza delivery.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 10, she said, an undercover investigator with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force bought methamphetamine from Brown six times.

Spilker said they found 7.3 grams of meth, four Alprazolam pills, 6.9 grams of marijuana, a scale and a pipe on him. They arrested him on suspicion of six counts of delivery or possession with intent to deliver.

She said officers delivered the pizza to a man staying at the hotel, who wasn't believed to be involved. 

Former state employee alleges discrimination, retaliation by department COO in lawsuit
Lincoln man a finalist to become first Powerball millionaire of new year

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

John Brown

John Brown
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News