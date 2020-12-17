Lincoln man delivering pizza arrested for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln man Thursday for allegedly selling meth to an undercover officer six times in three weeks.

Officer Erin Spilker said they picked up John Michael Brown just before 6 p.m. at a hotel on West O Street near U.S. 77, as he was making a pizza delivery.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 10, she said, an undercover investigator with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force bought methamphetamine from Brown six times.

Spilker said they found 7.3 grams of meth, four Alprazolam pills, 6.9 grams of marijuana, a scale and a pipe on him. They arrested him on suspicion of six counts of delivery or possession with intent to deliver.

She said officers delivered the pizza to a man staying at the hotel, who wasn't believed to be involved.

