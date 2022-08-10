 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man defrauded of at least $150,000 through scam that lasted years, police say

  • 0

A Lincoln man was defrauded of at least $150,000 over the course of more than two years after a scammer posing as a Nigerian woman solicited money from the 56-year-old through Facebook, according to police.

The prolonged con first started in February 2020, when the supposed woman first asked the man to send cellphones to an address in the west African country, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

She later told the man she planned to visit him, with $14 million worth of gold in tow, but needed various amounts of money to cover the fees and taxes associated with transporting the gold, Vollmer said.

So the man sent somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 to the woman over the course of 30 months, mostly in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin, according to police.

Eventually, the Lincoln man reverse-image searched the photos the woman had provided of herself. Vollmer said the photos matched an adult film actress.

People are also reading…

The man reported the years-long fraud to police Tuesday night.

Norfolk mother and daughter accused of illegal abortion, burning and burying body
Omaha man charged with murder held without bail
Lincoln police would be highest-paid officers in state under proposed contract
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX rocket launched with 52 new satellites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News