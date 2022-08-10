Lincoln man defrauded of at least $150,000 through scam that lasted years, police say

A Lincoln man was defrauded of at least $150,000 over the course of more than two years after a scammer posing as a Nigerian woman solicited money from the 56-year-old through Facebook, according to police.

The prolonged con first started in February 2020, when the supposed woman first asked the man to send cellphones to an address in the west African country, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

She later told the man she planned to visit him, with $14 million worth of gold in tow, but needed various amounts of money to cover the fees and taxes associated with transporting the gold, Vollmer said.

So the man sent somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 to the woman over the course of 30 months, mostly in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin, according to police.

Eventually, the Lincoln man reverse-image searched the photos the woman had provided of herself. Vollmer said the photos matched an adult film actress.

The man reported the years-long fraud to police Tuesday night.