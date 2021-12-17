 Skip to main content
Lincoln man defrauded banks of more than $30,000, police say
Lincoln man defrauded banks of more than $30,000, police say

A Lincoln man is in jail after he defrauded eight local banks of a combined $31,303 by cashing fake checks made out to himself, purportedly from commercial businesses, according to police.

Jay Schultz, 45, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony theft by deception and felony second-degree forgery after he is alleged to have conned the eight banks between Nov. 16 and Nov. 26, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Jay Schultz

Schultz

Lincoln police haven't recovered any of the money Schultz is accused of defrauding the banks of, Spilker said.

Schultz, who was arrested near First and O streets on Thursday, was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

