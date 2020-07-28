Lincoln man critically injured after stumbling into street into city bus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 64-year-old Lincoln man was left with life-threatening injuries Monday after he stumbled into the street near a bus stop and got run over, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at 1 p.m. at First and O streets.

She said the 64-year-old man had been seated in a grassy area 5 feet from the curb and got up as the StarTran bus pulled up, but he stumbled forward into the side of the bus and then under it.

Spilker said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She said alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the accident. The bus driver, a 64-year-old woman, was not cited.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

