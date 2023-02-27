After crashing his Chevrolet pickup truck in north Lincoln on Sunday, a Lincoln man fled the scene. He reached speeds higher than 100 mph before crashing again following a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities said.

Donald Roth, 62, was involved in a two-car crash on 27th Street near Interstate 80 at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said in a news release.

A trooper patrolling in the area arrived at the crash scene and began to investigate the crash. Roth got back into his Chevrolet S10 and fled north on 27th Street, and the trooper pursued him, the State Patrol said.

Roth sped north for about four miles before turning east onto Mill Road and then north again on 40th Street before entering a nearby field, according to the news release.

The trooper followed Roth into the field and to a nearby driveway, where the trooper and Roth collided, the patrol said.

Then, both the trooper and Roth went back into the field, where they crashed into farm equipment.

Roth was taken into custody in the rural Lancaster County field before he was transported by a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the news release.

Troopers arrested Roth on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, driving on a 15-year license revocation, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and criminal mischief.

He was booked at the Lancaster County jail.

