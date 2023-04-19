A 59-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he repeatedly crashed into a woman's car early Wednesday morning after mistaking her for his ex-girlfriend, police alleged.

Daryl Stokebrand was driving west behind the 34-year-old woman's sedan on Holdrege Street near 56th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended her in his SUV, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

As the two cars approached 48th Street, the woman slowed her car to 10 mph, Kocian said, expecting Stokebrand to speed past her.

Instead, Stokebrand used his SUV to push the woman's car, she told police. He then pulled up beside her and sideswiped her before stopping in front of her, Kocian said.

The 59-year-old got out of his SUV, approached the woman "and immediately realized she was not who he thought she was," Kocian said.

"He apologized and offered to pay for the damage, and then left the scene," the police captain said.

The woman called police, who found Stokebrand and pulled him over near O Street and Sycamore Drive, just west of 84th Street, Kocian said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.

Police took the 59-year-old to the Lancaster County jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers