Lincoln man crashed car after fleeing police amid welfare check, police allege

After a passerby called police on a man sleeping in his car at a north Lincoln gas station, the man fled officers who responded to check on him, kicking off a pursuit that ended in a crash, according to authorities.

Police were first dispatched at around 9 p.m. Monday to the gas station near 14th and Adams streets, where they found 25-year-old Delano Proctor asleep in his locked car in the parking lot, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

As Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the parking lot, Proctor woke up, saw officers surrounding his vehicle, started the car and began "looking for a path to leave," Kocian said.

On his way out of the parking lot, Proctor struck a police cruiser, a privately owned car and "nearly pinned" an officer between his vehicle and a cruiser before fleeing, according to police.

Police briefly chased Proctor until he crashed into another car near 14th and Superior streets, disabling his vehicle, Kocian said.

Lincoln Police officers ordered the 25-year-old out of the car but police allege Proctor didn't comply. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper then shot pepper balls into Proctor's car before police took him into custody, Kocian said.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and fleeing to avoid arrest.

Proctor, who has not been formally charged with any crime stemming from the incident, was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

No one was injured in any of the collisions, Kocian said.