Lincoln man, confronted for littering, threatened woman with hatchet, court records allege

A Lincoln man threatened an off-duty police officer with a hatchet after she confronted him for littering outside of Walgreens near 48th Street and Huntington Avenue on Sunday, according to court records.

The officer was walking through the pharmacy parking lot on her way to work at the nearby Northeast Team Station when she saw 33-year-old Michael Knight litter, according to the affidavit for Knight's arrest.

After she told Knight to pick up the discarded trash, she reported that Knight asked, "What are you going to do about it?" before he flashed a silver hatchet.

The officer told investigators that she disengaged with Knight, who then began to ride away from the area on a bicycle.

Officer Bonnie Roberts spotted Knight with the hatchet near 50th and Starr streets shortly afterward and held him at gunpoint until backup arrived, Roberts wrote.

Knight, a convicted felon, was arrested and later charged with terroristic threats and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

