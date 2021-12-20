 Skip to main content
Lincoln man coerced sex from child in exchange for rides to school, police say
A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested more than two years after he is alleged to have coerced sex from a 15-year-old girl "in trade for rides to school," according to court filings.

Screenshots of Brandon Hendrix's conversations with the girl that were reviewed by police in November 2019 indicate he first demanded oral sex once a week in exchange for rides, but later demanded sex every day, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

He was charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child. 

Lincoln police began investigating Hendrix after receiving an anonymous report alleging he had sexually assaulted the girl after messaging her on Facebook and Snapchat.

The girl told investigators she had been coerced into sexual acts with Hendrix at least three times between August and October of 2019.

Messages between the two — and testimony from Hendrix's wife — corroborated the girl's report, according to the affidavit. 

Investigators in Lincoln employ trauma-informed policing tactics that allow sexual assault survivors to dictate the pace of investigations. The girl declined to participate in Hendrix's prosecution in 2019 but has since agreed to participate.

Hendrix was arrested Saturday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

