Police cited a 78-year-old Lincoln man last week for his alleged role in an October crash that killed a 30-year-old motorcyclist, according to authorities.

Carl Page was driving north on 11th Street at around 7 p.m. Oct. 28 when he stopped at a stop sign at Adams Street and proceeded north, into the path of Trenten Bankhead, who was riding west on Adams, Lincoln Police Investigator Brandon Ferreyra said in the crash report stemming from the collision, filed in October.

Page had nearly cleared the intersection in his GMC Sierra when Bankhead, riding a Suzuki GSX, crashed into the passenger side of the 78-year-old's truck, Ferreyra said in the report.

Witnesses provided aid to Bankhead until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police cited and released Page on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide at the department's downtown headquarters last week, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Wednesday.

Prosecutors haven't charged Page with the crime, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers