Lincoln man cited for slashing tires of 31 cars in last 13 months, police say
Lincoln man cited for slashing tires of 31 cars in last 13 months, police say

  • Updated
The Lincoln Police Department found and cited a man suspected of slashing the tires of 31 cars over a 13-month period near 84th and O streets. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the first incidents happened in May 2020, when the man was suspected of slashing tires belonging to four residents near West Broadview Drive and Steinway Road. 

It happened again on July 5 of last year, Spilker said, when the tires of another four cars were vandalized in the same area. 

The serial slasher struck four more times in the same neighborhood, hitting nine cars in October, six in November, seven in December and one in February of this year, according to police. 

The man was finally caught after his habits changed. The 66-year-old was chased into his home in the area after a 40-year-old neighbor caught him vandalizing the water spigot outside of his place on June 1, Spilker said. 

The 40-year-old reported the incident to police, and officers found another water spigot had been vandalized in the area. 

The 66-year-old was linked to the tire damage and ultimately cited on seven counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Spilker said he caused an estimated $6,320 in damage in his 13-month spree.

