Lincoln man cited after shooting girlfriend, falsifying information

A Lincoln man was cited Monday morning after accidentally shooting his girlfriend, then providing officers with false information.

Charles Mells, 23, of Lincoln, was cited and released for discharging a weapon within city limits and for providing officers with false information.

Officers responded to 33rd and Holdrege streets at about 11:30 a.m. after a call from a 20-year-old Lincoln woman, who said her boyfriend had shot her in the foot.

LPD said the handgun reportedly went off accidentally. Capt. Jason Stille said the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.