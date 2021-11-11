Lincoln man cited after gun discharges in home, police say

A 31-year-old Lincoln man was cited on Wednesday after he inadvertently shot himself while cleaning his 9 mm Luger handgun at his home in the southwest corner of the city.

Officers responded to the man's house near Southwest 17th and West Lake streets on Friday, where they found the man with wounds to his left hand and his left thigh, Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday.

The man told police he'd dropped the gun as he cleaned it, causing it to discharge, according to a search warrant filed in Lancaster County District Court.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Spilker said the man's wounds were caused by a single spent round.

But police said the 31-year-old denied responders' requests to photograph the injuries or his home, prompting officers to request a warrant.

Upon searching the home, police seized the gun, a magazine, several boxes of ammunition.

On Wednesday, police returned to the home and cited the man for unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

