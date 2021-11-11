 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man cited after gun discharges in home, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man cited after gun discharges in home, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 31-year-old Lincoln man was cited on Wednesday after he inadvertently shot himself while cleaning his 9 mm Luger handgun at his home in the southwest corner of the city. 

Officers responded to the man's house near Southwest 17th and West Lake streets on Friday, where they found the man with wounds to his left hand and his left thigh, Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday.

The man told police he'd dropped the gun as he cleaned it, causing it to discharge, according to a search warrant filed in Lancaster County District Court.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Spilker said the man's wounds were caused by a single spent round. 

But police said the 31-year-old denied responders' requests to photograph the injuries or his home, prompting officers to request a warrant. 

Upon searching the home, police seized the gun, a magazine, several boxes of ammunition.

On Wednesday, police returned to the home and cited the man for unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. 

Pair of fires set in southeast Lincoln vehicles, police say
Bellevue man's joyride causes $35,000 in damage to Waverly High School, sheriff says
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon is hiding enough oxygen for billions of people to breathe for 100,000 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News