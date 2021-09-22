 Skip to main content
Lincoln man cited after breaking into apartment, stealing pit bull puppy, police say
  • Updated
A Lincoln man was arrested hours after police say he broke into an apartment near 26th and Vine streets and stole a 14-week-old pit bull on Tuesday. 

A 47-year-old woman later found out her puppy, Copper, was taken by a 37-year-old man, whom she met at a vacant house in the same block in an effort to retrieve the dog, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. She was able to get Copper back. 

Spilker said police contacted the 37-year-old at the vacant property shortly afterward, but the man had barricaded himself in a room. 

Officers forced their way into the room and cited the man on suspicion of trespassing and possession of stolen property. He was arrested on a pair of outstanding traffic warrants, Spilker said, and taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

