editor's pick alert

Lincoln man cited a month after shooting at catalytic converter thieves, court records show

Prosecutors on Monday formally charged a Lincoln man who police said fired a shotgun last month toward a group of men who had been tampering with his vehicle, according to court records.

The 22-year-old man was charged with discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor crime that carries a maximum fine of $500 and up to six months in jail.

The charge stems from the early morning hours of April 14, when officers responded to a house near 62nd and Hartley streets just before 3 a.m. The 22-year-old reported he heard sawing noises in his driveway and saw three men, dressed in dark clothing, underneath his car, Capt. Todd Kocian said then.

The man then retrieved a shotgun from his residence and fired toward the men as they fled in a dark SUV, Kocian said.

It is illegal to fire a gun inside city limits.

The three men caused about $500 in damage to the man's vehicle, but ultimately did not make off with his catalytic converter.

The 22-year-old will make his first appearance in Lancaster County Court on Thursday.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

