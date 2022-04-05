Lincoln man choked woman, held her against will, court records say

A 23-year-old Lincoln man choked a woman and forced her to have sex with him after the two smoked marijuana together Saturday afternoon, according to court records.

Dangelo Harris has been charged with assault by strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment for the alleged attack, which occurred in an apartment near 48th and Leighton streets shortly after noon Saturday.

The woman called police about seven hours later and told investigators she felt sick after smoking with Harris and tried to leave the apartment, but he grabbed her and choked her before sexually assaulting her, LPD Investigator Chris Schamber said in the affidavit.

The woman told police she tried to leave again, but Harris then choked her until she became unconscious.

Police initially arrested Harris on suspicion of first-degree sex assault, but prosecutors have not charged him for the alleged sexual violence.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $200,000 percentage bond. Harris must post $20,000 to be released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.